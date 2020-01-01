The Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia are expected to see heavy rains this afternoon through Friday, which are expected to turn into snow showers on Saturday, the National Weather Service predicts.
Jeremy Buckles, a meteorologist with NWS Morristown, said there may be some pockets of flooding in the Tri-Cities and in Southwest Virginia over the next couple of days, but the area is not under flood warnings like Knoxville and some other parts of East Tennessee. However, Buckles said drivers should slow down and keep their headlights on during the potentially hazardous rain conditions expected for the Tri-Cities and to never drive over roads that are flooded.
Predictions for Bristol call for a high temperature of about 51 degrees today, with rain expected to begin in the afternoon and continue into tonight, when temperatures are expected to drop to 47 degrees. Friday is expected to be warm and rainy with a high of 60 degrees and an 80% chance of precipitation during the day. However, Friday night temperatures are expected to drop to 48 degrees, and there is a slightly lower chance of precipitation at 70%.
Rain is expected to continue through Saturday with the daily high temperature at 49 degrees, but temperatures are expected to fall to about 30 degrees overnight. NWS predicts some rain showers may turn into snow showers after 8 p.m. and continue through the rest of the night.
Buckles said high-elevation areas, those above 2,500 to 3,000 feet, may see an inch or less of snow accumulation, but in lower-elevation areas like the Tri-Cities and Washington County, Virginia, temperatures will probably be a little too warm for snow to stick.
