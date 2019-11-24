ST. PAUL, Va. — Mother Nature may have brought rain to the Mountain Empire on Saturday, but Santa Claus, musician Marty Stuart and dozens of volunteers brought Christmas to local families. u Moderate rainfall drenched the tracks along the CSX Railroad route when the 77th annual Santa Train traveled from Shelby, Kentucky, near Pikeville, to Kingsport, Tennessee. u Dozens of umbrellas could be seen along the tracks in historic St. Paul, Virginia, on Saturday before 11 a.m. when the CSX train rolled into town. Stuart, who later performed a number of tunes in downtown Kingsport, helped Santa distribute gifts in St. Paul and 13 other stops along the route.
An estimated 15 tons of toys, food, clothes and other gifts were distributed to thousands of people, including hundreds of children and their families in St. Paul, where carolers and cloggers performed for the crowd as they waited in the rain.
The Santa Train has been bringing Christmas joy to the Mountain Empire since 1943. This year’s train featured the return of the Clinchfield 100, a restored railcar that served as Santa’s sleigh, where he and others handed out gifts to the gatherers. The Clinchfield 100 had previously served the Santa Train from 1953 to 1983.
The train also includes the Crescent Harbor, one of three sleeper passenger cars built by Pullman for the Southern Railway’s Southern Crescent passenger service. The car plied rails between New York City and New Orleans during the “golden days” of rail travel, according to the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum, which restored the car. The Crescent Harbor had been out of service since 1979. The organization also restored the Clinchfield 100.
The Santa Train is a holiday tradition for many families in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. Bernetta Robbins and her 6-year-old daughter, London, of Wise County, were among the hundreds to gather in St. Paul. London sat on her mother’s shoulders and reached for gifts as Santa and others handed them out to the crowd.
Oftentimes, people from as far as Bristol and Wytheville find a stop along the route to see the Santa Train. In St. Paul, police, fire, emergency medical services and public works block the section of town along the railroad to protect visitors hoping to see Santa.
Along the route, including in St. Paul, yellow-vested CSX safety crew members monitor the stops, keep people at a safe distance as the train approaches and departs and check the tracks.
Food City also participates in the Santa Train. A large truck was full of items, which were handed out at stops along the route, including at St. Paul, where a separate line was set up for gatherers.
After starting the day at 5:45 a.m., at the CSX rail yard in Shelby, Kentucky, the train whistled into downtown Kingsport, where rain continued to fall, at 3 p.m.
Stuart, who was in Bristol on Friday to help dedicate a Jimmie Rodgers historical marker, performed Saturday afternoon on the stage at Kingsport.
“Here’s the star of the show — no offense, Santa — it’s Marty Stuart,” said Morgan King, who introduced the Grammy-winning singer.
“I had a wonderful trip,” Stuart said. “We saw some happy faces along the way. All those kids with their hands up in the air reaching for Santa Claus, it was so great. We made a lot of friends along the way today.”
King noted that Stuart had learned about the Santa Train through Ricky Skaggs, who previously rode the train.
Stops along the route included Marrowbone and Elkhorn City in Kentucky, Toms Bottom, Haysi, Clinchco, Fremont, Dante, St. Paul, Dungannon, Fort Blackmore, Kermit and Waycross in Virginia and Kingsport.
Items distributed during the day were donated by companies around the country and were sorted and packed on Wednesday in Kingsport.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.