BRISTOL, Tenn. — Three empty train cars went off the tracks Friday along the Norfolk Southern line in Bristol, Tennessee.

Capt. Charlie Thomas of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department said there was no danger to anyone, but it would take time to clear the scene. The railroad crossing at Industrial Drive was blocked for hours.

Police and fire, as well as a crew from the Norfolk Southern Railway, responded to the scene.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments