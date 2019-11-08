Train
BY ROBERT SORRELL | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

The railroad crossing on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, is currently blocked, according to the city of Bristol.

Norfolk Southern had a repair crew en route, but the road may be blocked for several hours. Those needing to access the businesses on the west side of the tracks will need to enter the industrial park from Weaver Pike.

Capt. Charlie Thomas with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department said empty train cars went off the tracks. There is no danger to anyone and it will take time to clear.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments