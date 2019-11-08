The railroad crossing on Industrial Drive in Bristol, Tennessee, is currently blocked, according to the city of Bristol.
Norfolk Southern had a repair crew en route, but the road may be blocked for several hours. Those needing to access the businesses on the west side of the tracks will need to enter the industrial park from Weaver Pike.
Capt. Charlie Thomas with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department said empty train cars went off the tracks. There is no danger to anyone and it will take time to clear.
