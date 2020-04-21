A Radford man is behind bars on assault and abduction charges after trying to prevent a woman he lived with from taking her child to a hospital, according to search warrants from the Radford Police Department.
The 2-year-old child, Harper Mitchell, later died, according to Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak.
Documents show that Andrew Jonathon Byrd, 33, and Amanda Mitchell — Harper’s mother — had an extended violent altercation after Amanda Mitchell became concerned about the health of her child. Byrd attacked Amanda Mitchell and told her not to contact the police, according to a search warrant.
Radford Police responded to the couple’s 9th Street home at 2:12 a.m. on Friday and found Harper unresponsive. The police took Harper to New River Valley Medical Center and later to Carillion Children’s Hospital in Roanoke. Byrd was arrested around 8:30 a.m.
Rehak said additional charges related to Harper’s death are pending autopsy results and other tests. Radford city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said investigators expect to receive autopsy results today.
Byrd was arrested on Friday for strangulation, assault of a household member and abduction. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.
Amanda Mitchell feared there was something wrong with her child when she left work around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to a search warrant. Byrd picked Amanda Mitchell up from work, but when she suggested taking Harper to the hospital, Byrd refused, punched her in the ear and slammed on the gas to prevent her from stopping the vehicle, the warrant states.
After arriving at their 9th Street home, the fight continued with Byrd pulling Amanda Mitchell through the house by her hair and slapping and punching her in the face, according to the document. Amanda Mitchell told police that Byrd threatened to kill her and himself if she called the police. She also said Byrd choked her and at one point hit her with a shotgun and shoved the barrel into her mouth.
The officer noted in the warrant that Amanda Mitchell had sustained visible injuries in her mouth. Other warrants said police found what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia at the home, along with a Western Field 20-gauge shotgun.
The officer also wrote in the warrant that Byrd had faced previous assault charges; however, a search of court records did not yield details.
Rehak confirmed on Monday that the child did not survive.
Several fundraisers, including two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.
