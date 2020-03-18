ABINGDON, Va. — A Wednesday morning pursuit and crash are under investigation in Abingdon, officials said.

An Abingdon police officer was eastbound on East Main Street just after midnight when he saw a vehicle at the intersection of Hillman Highway fail to stop for a red light, police said. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated, traveling east on Main Street. The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it passed under the bridge at Interstate 81.

In relation to the pursuit, the Virginia State Police said it is investigating a single-vehicle crash in the 25000 block of Lee Highway that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital for serious injuries. State police are investigating the crash but would not provide additional details.

