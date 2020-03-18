ABINGDON, Va. — An early Wednesday morning pursuit and crash are under investigation in Abingdon, officials said.
An Abingdon Police officer was eastbound on East Main Street at 12:05 a.m., when he observed a vehicle at the intersection of Hillman Highway fail to stop for a red traffic signal, police said. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated, traveling east on Main Street. The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it passed under the bridge at Interstate 81.
In relation to the pursuit, the Virginia State Police said it is investigating a single-vehicle crash in the 25000 block of Lee Highway that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital for serious injuries. State police are investigating the crash, but did not provide any additional details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.