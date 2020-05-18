Memorial Day, especially in extraordinary times like these, is a day to remember, honor and thank all who have served.

On this special day we will give our carriers and delivery staff members the opportunity to spend the holiday at home with their families. We will not publish a printed edition of the Herald Courier on Monday, May 25.

A replica digital e-edition will publish online on Memorial Day at Heraldcourier.com. The e-edition will include all regular features including updated obituary listings.

Subscribers may login to access the e-edition. Please note: The comics and television listings pages that would appear Monday, May 25, will be instead printed the day before on Sunday, May 24.

Activate your online account today at Heraldcourier.com/activate, or see the activation instructions advertisement in today’s Bristol Herald Courier.

Jim Maxwell, publisher

