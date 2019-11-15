BRISTOL, Tenn. — The feedback from those who attended the first meeting held by Bristol Tennessee officials about the plan to sell parking permits downtown generally was positive, though some said that $360 a year for a permit that doesn’t guarantee a spot is too high.
Fourteen downtown residents, property and business owners attended the Thursday afternoon meeting in the city annex.
The city intends to sell downtown parking permits starting in December. Mayor Margaret Feierabend, Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell and Councilman Vince Turner also attended with some city staff members.
Although council’s approval is not needed to sell the permits, the plan was first discussed publicly during council’s Oct. 29 work session. The permits are presently planned to cost $360 a year and will only be available to downtown residents and business owners, with a limit of one permit per resident and five permits per business owner. They would have to be renewed annually and could be purchased upfront yearly or paid for monthly via bank draft.
Over the summer, the city changed the parking time limits Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to two hours throughout most of the downtown. However, for those who live and work downtown and don’t own or lease private lots or spaces, the limit can be difficult to comply with, so the city plans to offer the permits to grant them immunity to the two-hour daytime limit. The permits wouldn’t guarantee a parking space and would not apply to every downtown parking space on the Tennessee side.
Street side parking would only work on Shelby Street, Broad Street, Crumley Alley and a section of Sixth Street between Shelby Street and Anderson Street. In addition, the permits would be valid in the Fifth Street north lot, Eighth Street lot, 824 State St. parking lot and the municipal lot.
Brittany Rutherford, who lives and works downtown, said she thought it was a great idea and thanked the city for offering the option. She also suggested that Bristol, Tennessee work with Bristol, Virginia to offer a joint permit. But she and others commented that the cost of the permits is a little high.
Tom Davenport, who owns the Law Offices of C. Thomas Davenport Jr. on Shelby Street, said he could eat a couple parking tickets a month for what the permits cost.
“It’s not a parking lot, it’s a right to try to find one, if one’s available,” Davenport said. “As I look at it, it’s two tickets a month, and I could absorb two tickets a month for what this proposed permit fee is.”
Tim Beavers said they came to the $360 based on what some private lots charge downtown for parking 24 hours and seven days a week and lowering it since their permits would only cover five days of the week rather than seven. He said he had no idea whether the city will change the price in the future, but the current price is what they plan to move forward with.
The second public meeting on the parking permits will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the annex.
