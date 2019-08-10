BRISTOL, Tenn. — A public meeting will be held Aug. 21 to review plans for new sidewalks along Maryland Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee, and provide information about the grant-funded project.
The meeting will be at the Fairmount Elementary School Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will begin with a presentation by officials with the city’s engineering division and drawings of the project will be available for public viewing. The project includes approximately 1,000 feet of new sidewalk along the east side of Maryland Avenue between Maple Street and East Cedar Street near Fairmount School.
For additional information, contact Bristol Tennessee City Engineer Jacob Chandler at 423-989-5585 or jchandler@bristoltn.org.