BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Local Advisory Council that oversees Ballad Health’s Certificate of Public Advantage will hold a public hearing today at Northeast State Community College.
The council hearing will give the public a chance to comment on Ballad’s annual report and the impact of the certificate of advantage, which permitted the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System, according to a written statement from the Tennessee Department of Health.
It will be held at Northeast State’s Center for the Arts at 2425 state Route 75 in Blountville. The hearing begins at 5:30 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. Each person will be given three minutes to comment, and a court reporter will record the hearing, according to the statement.
The FY19 Ballad Health Annual Report can be accessed online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/copa/FY19-Annual-Report.pdf.
