ABINGDON, Va. — A public hearing is being held at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for rezoning a property for use as a fire station in Green Cove, Virginia.

The property, 41075 Green Cove Road, is being sought for use for fire department offices and facilities as well as for emergency medical rescue offices in the remote mountain community near the Virginia Creeper Trail.

The public hearing takes place at the large meeting room, 1 Government Center Place, in Abingdon.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments