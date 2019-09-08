ABINGDON, Va. — A public hearing is being held at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for rezoning a property for use as a fire station in Green Cove, Virginia.
The property, 41075 Green Cove Road, is being sought for use for fire department offices and facilities as well as for emergency medical rescue offices in the remote mountain community near the Virginia Creeper Trail.
The public hearing takes place at the large meeting room, 1 Government Center Place, in Abingdon.
