The federal court in Abingdon, Virginia, has received a psychiatric report for a man facing murder and assault charges following an attack reported last year on the Appalachian Trail.
James L. Jordan has been held at the Butner federal corrections complex in North Carolina where interviews and psychiatric evaluations have been conducted.
Last July, a U.S. District Court judge found Jordan, 31, of Massachusetts, not competent to stand trial in the death of an Appalachian Trial hiker and attack of another.
Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, appeared briefly in Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent’s courtroom in Abingdon for a competency hearing.
Jordan was arrested in May 2019 on charges of murder and assault after two thru-hikers were attacked on the trail near the Wythe and Smyth county line. Authorities believe Jordan fatally attacked Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, of Oklahoma, and injured a Canadian woman.
Following his arrest, the man underwent a competency examination, which was conducted locally and submitted to the court under seal.
“He suffers from a mental disease or defect,” Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent said during a July 2019 hearing. Sergeant then agreed with the initial report’s findings that he is not competent to stand trial.
Sargent ordered that Jordan be held for mental health treatment to possibly be restored to competency, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Brian McGinn. The facility's psychiatric report was then filed on Wednesday under seal.
"At some point soon, the judge should set a competency hearing to go over the results of the report," McGinn said.
Authorities said Jordan stabbed both hikers multiple times after first threatening them while they were resting in their tents at a campsite. Multiple people contacted law enforcement that night to report that Jordan, who went by the trail name “Sovereign,” was terrorizing hikers. Officers eventually located Sanchez’s body, the female hiker and Jordan.
Law enforcement in Bristol and Unicoi County in Tennessee previously encountered Jordan after receiving 911 calls from hikers on the Appalachian Trail and a business owner regarding the man’s behavior.
When he approached the hikers in Southwest Virginia, he was acting disturbed and unstable, playing his guitar and singing, the federal complaint states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.