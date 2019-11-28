BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — This year’s Project Thanksgiving, sponsored by WCQR Radio and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, met its goal and provided 5,500 families with a Thanksgiving meal.

This is the 12th year of the partnership between WCQR Radio and Second Harvest to provide Thanksgiving meals for families and individuals in the region who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal on their table, according to a written statement.

Second Harvest encourages families to take time around Thanksgiving to think about helping others. Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said, “What a wonderful day to make a pledge to volunteer for the food bank or pledge to sponsor a family for Christmas as families are together and thinking about being thankful.”

