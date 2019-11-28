BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — This year’s Project Thanksgiving, sponsored by WCQR Radio and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, met its goal and provided 5,500 families with a Thanksgiving meal.
This is the 12th year of the partnership between WCQR Radio and Second Harvest to provide Thanksgiving meals for families and individuals in the region who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal on their table, according to a written statement.
Second Harvest encourages families to take time around Thanksgiving to think about helping others. Executive Director Rhonda Chafin said, “What a wonderful day to make a pledge to volunteer for the food bank or pledge to sponsor a family for Christmas as families are together and thinking about being thankful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.