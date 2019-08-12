Project Oasis, a new effort to market the region to new business, received tentative approval for a $50,000 grant from the GO Virginia Region One Council.
The effort is designed to identify former mining sites as potential locations for data centers and other types of businesses, according to a news release. The council approved it last week during its meeting in Clintwood.
The proposal was submitted by InvestSWVA, a new Southwest Virginia regional marketing initiative covering the Region One footprint. The initiative is managed by Coalfield Strategies LLC and overseen by an advisory board, including the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation, Point Broadband, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and regional planning district commissions.
Project Oasis would be responsible for site selection and mapping of power and fiber network availability to previously mined lands throughout Region One; engineering feasibility and design to determine mine pool water circulation used to aid data center cooling; analysis to determine the impact of water circulation stress on mine stability; site selection and mapping of sites with mine pool water availability; and market analysis to develop a business strategy to attract data centers to the region, the release states.
“The Region One Council was excited to approve this innovative approach to diversifying the region’s economy,” said Mike Quillen, council chairman. “The scope of work involved in the project could be a valuable tool to better position the region for data center expansion, and it supports existing efforts already underway to improve regional sites.”
GO Virginia’s Region One includes 13 counties within the three planning districts serving Southwest Virginia.
The Project Oasis proposal will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the support organization for the GO Virginia State Board, for evaluation and administrative approval. If approved, the GO Virginia State Board will review the proposal at its Sept. 10 meeting.