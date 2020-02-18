BRISTOL, Tenn. — An investigation of concerns raised about the Bristol Tennessee director of schools’ academic credentials and whether he was properly vetted before he was hired is being conducted by the school board’s attorney, the chairman of the board said Monday.
“Once the board has the attorney’s investigative report and recommendation, we will reconvene and address the director’s future with [Bristol Tennessee City Schools],” board Chairman Nelson Pyle said.
Questions about whether Director of Schools Tom Sisk has the academic credentials he claims and whether his use of the title “doctor” is appropriate have been raised by Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Hutton.
Hutton and more than 70 community members, students and city school employees attended the meeting, when Sisk was set to address the concerns that surfaced last week.
Sisk, 54, who was hired in September, has signed his name as “Tom Sisk, Ph.D., NCSS,” and his LinkedIn states he has a doctorate in numismatics, the study of coins and currency. However, the resume on file with the school system does not state that he has a doctorate.
The Bristol Herald Courier revealed last week that Sisk’s doctorate is from Ashwood University, an online school that is not accredited through any agencies recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Pyle added that the board was advised by its attorney, Lewis Thomason, not to make any further public comments about concerns surrounding Sisk.
Hutton, who is a city school system alumnus and has children in the system, told the board he believes many in the community have lost faith and confidence in the board, and it’s directly linked to the board’s failure to thoroughly vet Sisk’s credentials prior to his hiring. A consultant hired by the board to help with the search told the Herald Courier last week that he did not look closely at Sisk’s qualifications other than his success as a school leader in Alabama and elsewhere.
Hutton also said that some members of the board waved away his concerns about Sisk as unimportant and a distraction when he brought them to their attention.
“It matters a great deal when a person who is asked where they earned their doctorate doesn’t answer the question. It matters a lot when someone puts credentials down as a part of their signature,” Hutton said.
He asked why the community should trust the board to do due diligence on an investigation when it didn’t appear to have done so during the hiring process. He also questioned why Sisk is still referred to as Dr. Sisk on the board’s agenda.
Bridget Matthews, the sophomore class president of Tennessee High School and a member of the student senate recently formed by Sisk, said she was appalled by the ethical issues at play. She said she used the Internet Archive to see that even in 2004, when Sisk got his doctorate, Ashwood University’s website was selling degrees based on “life experience.”
“Even today, I can get a high school diploma for less than $300, I can get a Ph.D. for $1,500, which is less than our early college program — that’s what concerns me,” Matthews said. “Seeing something like this and watching it be called a distraction, well, I won’t be here next week — I’ll get my diploma tomorrow, I’ll get my Ph.D. tomorrow, I’ll get my everything tomorrow, and we’ll all be good.”
Christopher “C.J.” Manahan, a teacher at Vance Middle School, coach and president of the local teachers union, said that it is not the community’s responsibility to embrace its leadership; it is the job of leaders to earn the trust and respect of the community. He said Bristol values integrity and truth, and if leaders don’t represent themselves properly, why should the community expect they will represent them properly?
Sisk, who was superintendent of Limestone County Schools in Alabama from 2012 through most of 2019, responded that he has not purposely tried to mislead anyone, and he’s in Bristol because he believes it’s ripe for expansion.
Sisk also said that his work with coins has no bearing on his ability to be director of schools, but his experience and qualifications in education should not be in question. New initiatives under his direction, such as a new early college program, demonstrate his competence, he added.
He said he understands that when people feel they have been purposefully misled, it takes time to earn back their trust — if it can be earned back.
“All I can tell you is I want to roll up my sleeves and work with you to continue to move the district forward,” Sisk said.
