ABINGDON, Va. — A prison ministry is making this Christmas a little brighter for several hundred local inmates.
For the past 14 years, missionary chaplain Danny Thompson has organized a Christmas gift bag program that distributes donated items to inmates at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
With the help of a few inmates at the jail recently, Thompson prepared as many as 850 gift bags for the Abingdon inmates and another 180 bags for inmates at the Tazewell Regional Jail, where Thompson recently began serving as chaplain.
Thompson, who works for Good News Jail & Prison Ministry, the largest supplier of chaplains for jails and prisons worldwide, said he wanted to make sure the inmates feel a little bit of the Christmas spirit.
“And just to know they have not been forgotten,” he said.
“People may say the inmates don’t deserve Christmas presents because they’ve done bad things, but we’re not trying to reward bad behavior,” he said. “I use it as a means to open up dialogue and to show compassion to someone who may not deserve it.
“It’s a way to represent what Christmas is about. It’s about what God has done for us in a selfless, sacrificial way.”
Community volunteers Cheryl Sams, Dave Scott and Jeff Hennings assisted Thompson with distributing the gift bags to each Abingdon jail cell Monday.
According to the chaplain, some of the inmates take the bags without saying a word, while others are deeply touched.
“I’ve seen some pretty tough guys break down over a simple bag with some soap and shampoo. To me, that’s a very powerful thing to have that kind of impact. Some inmates don’t have anyone on the outside to put money in their accounts for purchases at the jail commissary.
“Giving the gift bags is a way to express the love of God to someone who doesn’t know that love,” said Thompson. “Some of the inmates may not have experienced Christmas when they were young.”
The gift bags contain donated shampoo, bars of soap, toothpaste and candy bars. Monetary contributions help to purchase coffee, Ramen noodles, crackers and pens at the jail commissary.
Thompson explained the program is not affiliated with the jail and is supported by donations from local churches, business leaders and individuals.
“I put notices in each gift bag listing the churches that have donated the items,” he said. “It shows the inmates there are churches in the community that want to help people in their situations.”
Thompson said all of the inmates have the opportunity to attend regular chapel services at the jail.
“I share with them the message of redemption and restoration through Christ our Lord. It’s a very fruitful ministry. I see a lot of inmates make commitments to God,” he said.
“I have the opportunity to help the inmates, and I see how their lives change sometimes right in front of me. That is very rewarding. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to pastor a church, but I’ve turned it down because the jail ministry is where I’m supposed to be and what I was created to do,” said Thompson, who has served as chaplain at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail for 14 years and at Bristol Virginia City Jail before that.
Thompson related a story that has touches his heart each time he shares it.
A few years ago, a young mother wrote Thompson a letter after she was released and returned home to her family.
“She was going to church and had turned her life around, but she was still struggling financially,” related Thompson.
“She asked for one thing. She wanted each of her three children to get a Bible for Christmas.
“We’re trying to help people transform their lives so they’ll go home and be the parents they need to be.
“It’s things like this that will help change our community.”
