KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kelly Price will succeed Olan Jones upon his retirement beginning Jan. 1 as the next CEO and president of Eastman Credit Union.
The decision was announced by the ECU board, according to a written statement. She currently serves as executive vice president.
“Kelly has proven herself as an exceptional leader and we are delighted to name her to this position. She has served most of her years at ECU in a senior management capacity, directly reporting to Olan. Kelly has grown with the organization, learned the business first hand, and is prepared for the future,” board Chairman E. Wayne Kirk said in the statement.
In more than two decades at ECU, Price has held several leadership positions. Prior to being named executive vice president, she served as vice president of member services and lending and vice president of operations.
“This appointment is an honor. Like Olan, I have a passion for what ECU does every day — helping members,” Price said. “Our team, nearly 900 strong, is comprised of talented, dedicated and passionate individuals whose desire to serve is paramount. They sustain our culture of providing excellent products and service. Maintaining that strong culture of service excellence and building upon it will continue to be our focus for the future. We look forward to continued growth and to positively impacting even more members’ financial well-being.”
Price has a degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee and is certified as a CPA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.