ECU Kelly Price

Eastman Credit Union’s board of directors announced in September of 2019 that Kelly Price, current Executive Vice President, will succeed Olan Jones upon his retirement beginning January 1, 2020, as the next CEO & president of ECU.

 Photo courtesy ECU

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Kelly Price will succeed Olan Jones upon his retirement beginning Jan. 1 as the next CEO and president of Eastman Credit Union.

The decision was announced by the ECU board, according to a written statement. She currently serves as executive vice president.

“Kelly has proven herself as an exceptional leader and we are delighted to name her to this position. She has served most of her years at ECU in a senior management capacity, directly reporting to Olan. Kelly has grown with the organization, learned the business first hand, and is prepared for the future,” board Chairman E. Wayne Kirk said in the statement.

In more than two decades at ECU, Price has held several leadership positions. Prior to being named executive vice president, she served as vice president of member services and lending and vice president of operations.

“This appointment is an honor. Like Olan, I have a passion for what ECU does every day — helping members,” Price said. “Our team, nearly 900 strong, is comprised of talented, dedicated and passionate individuals whose desire to serve is paramount. They sustain our culture of providing excellent products and service. Maintaining that strong culture of service excellence and building upon it will continue to be our focus for the future. We look forward to continued growth and to positively impacting even more members’ financial well-being.”

Price has a degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee and is certified as a CPA.

