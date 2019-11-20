BRISTOL, Tenn. — Though several members of the public became impassioned Tuesday night as they talked to city employees about the pricing of the city’s planned parking permits and about parking enforcement downtown, the meeting never got ugly.
About a dozen downtown property and business owners turned out for the meeting in the city annex. Mayor Margaret Feierabend attended the meeting along with several members of city staff.
The city intends to sell downtown parking permits starting in December. Although council’s approval is not needed to begin selling permits, the plan was first discussed publicly during council’s Oct. 29 work session. The permits are presently planned to cost $360 a year and will only be available to downtown residents and business owners, with a limit of one permit per resident and five permits per business owner. They would have to be renewed annually and could be purchased upfront yearly or paid for monthly via bank draft.
The permit plan was introduced after the city changed the parking time limits over the summer to two hours Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout most of downtown. However, for those who live and work downtown and don’t own or lease private lots or spaces, the limit can be difficult to comply with, so the city plans to offer the permits to grant them immunity to the two-hour daytime limit. The permits wouldn’t guarantee a parking space and would not apply to every downtown parking space on the Tennessee side.
Street side parking would only work on Shelby Street, Broad Street, Crumley Alley and a section of Sixth Street between Shelby Street and Anderson Street. In addition, the permits would be valid in the Fifth Street north lot, Eighth Street lot, 824 State St. parking lot and the municipal lot.
At the public meeting last Thursday, many of the downtown residents and business owners who spoke said they supported the idea of the permits but felt the price was too high. Price was a fixture of the Tuesday night meeting as well. David Shumaker, a former city councilman and mayor who owns an apartment building on Sixth Street; Bryan Boyd, who owns 828 State St.; and Justin Brown, who owns Bristol Tattoo Company on State Street, all said they thought the price was too high for a space that wasn’t guaranteed.
Shumaker said there needed to be some type of fee to discourage businesses that already have private parking from letting their employees park in public spaces but low enough that downtown residents and business owners can feel comfortable paying for them.
Brown said the city is going to have to more aggressively enforce parking because in the past three years, he’s only had to pay for a single ticket, and paying one parking ticket a month would still be cheaper than the permits.
Tim Beavers, the city director of developmental services, previously said they came to the $360 a year number by basing it off what some private lots were charging downtown for parking 24 hours and seven days a week and lowering it, since their permits would only cover five days of the week.
He said they would discuss pricing and other elements of the permits based on feedback from the public, and he had no idea if the city will change the price. But he said as of Tuesday night’s meeting, the current price is what they plan to move forward with.
Beyond permit prices, Boyd said the 824 State St. lot near his building should not be included in the permit program because it is primarily frequented by customers of nearby businesses. He said by allowing it in the program, potentially all the spaces in the lot could be taken by downtown employees.
Beavers thanked Boyd and everyone else who attended for their feedback and said city staff would discuss what they heard from the public in detail before the rollout of permits.
