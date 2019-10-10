BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will sponsor a prescription drug drop-off event on Saturday, Oct. 26, to encourage community members to safely dispose of unwanted and expired medications.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Municipal Building at 801 Anderson St. Both prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications will be accepted at this secure drop-off site. Liquids and syringes will not be accepted. Participants will not be required to show identification during this no-questions-asked event.
Prescription Drug Take Back is designed to encourage community members to rid their households of medications that may pose a safety hazard, contribute to prescription drug abuse or contaminate the water supply if flushed. The BTPD will dispose of collected medications through incineration.
This initiative is for the general public. Doctor’s offices, clinics or other medical offices should follow the guidelines set by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The guidelines for disposal can be found at http://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/index.html.
For further information, please contact Lt. Keith Feathers at 423-989-3409 or kfeathers@bristoltn.org.
