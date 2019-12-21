MARION, Va. — Sammy Clark died alone.
The Army veteran will not, however, go to his final resting place unaccompanied.
His life will be honored by relatives, old friends, fellow veterans and caring strangers, now called family by one of Clark’s nieces.
Clark died sometime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 of an apparent heart attack in his Marion apartment. Members of the Marion Police Department wanted to notify his next of kin as soon as possible, but they kept hitting brick walls. After searching through his meager possessions, they found two pieces of mail that they hoped would connect them. One led to Clark’s ex-wife, but she couldn’t point them to relatives. The other communication came from the Veterans Administration. The MPD confirmed that Clark was a veteran, but they still were unable to find any family.
The police agency could have stopped there and proceeded with the paperwork necessary to give Clark a pauper’s burial, but Police Chief John Clair is also a veteran. He rallied his department, Marion’s VFW post, other town officials and Seaver-Brown Funeral Home to provide Clark with a proper burial. Clair shared the story with the media in hopes that other veterans’ groups would join the effort.
The poignant story did touch and rally many people, but it also did what other efforts couldn’t. The coverage helped find members of Clark’s family, including a brother, Robert, in Kingsport, and nieces and nephews in North Carolina. The News & Messenger shared its article with The McDowell News, a sister paper that serves Marion, North Carolina, which was listed as Clark’s home of record with the VA. There, old friends recognized their one-time classmate.
Jerry Broome saw the North Carolina newspaper’s coverage and immediately thought, “This is our Sammy Clark.”
Broome came to know Clark after his family moved to Marion, North Carolina, from Kingsport, Tennessee. He and Clark were the same age and went to school together. Broome remembered Sammy being a smaller, shy boy with red hair. While he doesn’t remember Sammy being bullied, he acknowledged that it takes time for a youngster to get his bearings when moving into a new community.
Still, Broome and Clark shared a love of baseball. Noting that Sammy was a Cincinnati Reds fan and he was a Pittsburgh Pirates follower, Broome said that alone gave the boys plenty to talk about.
Broome’s most vivid memory of Sammy was formed when both boys were 17. Sammy had left school and joined the Army. After completing basic training, he returned to Marion and paid a visit to Broome in his full dress uniform.
“He was so proud,” Broome said.
Sammy seemed to have gained confidence and was in a good place, his old friend remembered.
The pair lost touch as a short time later Broome joined the U.S. Air Force.
While the early days of his military service filled Sammy with pride, it appears the Vietnam era veteran did not come through his service unscathed.
Clark served his country from September 1970 until May 1972. It’s not clear whether he served in Vietnam. His discharge papers from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicate he served in Europe, but Scott Huskins, a Marion, North Carolina, resident who is retired from law enforcement, knew Clark and believes he may have served a tour in Vietnam as well. Huskins remembered Monday that Clark was an air medic.
Huskins also knew Clark in more recent years. He recalled him working for a vending company and a detail shop in the ’90s. By about 2000 though, Huskins also lost touch with his distant cousin.
Deborah Melton, one of Clark’s nieces, lost touch too, but she’s grateful to all who helped reconnect her family with her uncle in time for his funeral.
“We’re humbled. We’re grateful. We’re blessed,” she said.
The Hickory, North Carolina, resident knew Clark well as a youngster. With a significant age difference in their parents, Clark was close in age to his nieces and nephews.
“We grew up with him. He was more like a big brother,” she remembered.
His niece also recalled his warmth.
“I loved seeing him smile,” she said.
Melton also remembered that Clark had a special affection for his mother and was family oriented, but began drifting away after he returned from military service. She believed he struggled with mental health issues.
Chief Clair observed early on that Clark was a Vietnam era veteran. Whether or not they saw combat, the police chief said, it was a difficult time for veterans, especially when they came home and were often greeted with disdain by the war’s many opponents.
“We now know so much about the trauma they experienced,” Clair said.
Broome agreed. He also was a veteran in that era who didn’t serve in Vietnam, but recalled the disrespect and being told not to wear his uniform when he flew home.
“It was a sad time in our history,” he said.
Broome said Clark always “seemed comfortable back in the shadows,” but he is saddened to think his old friend died alone and may have been alone more than he wanted to be.
He hopes to attend Clark’s funeral.
Melton expressed gratitude repeatedly to the people of Marion, Virginia, for their efforts and caring.
“They cared enough about him to see him as a person,” she said.
Words of thanks seemed inadequate to Clark’s niece.
“Your heart can’t speak what there are no words for,” she said.
Marion’s concern for her uncle “has touched everybody in different ways, but left us all better people.”
She didn’t know why Clark chose to live in Marion, but she believes “he found his way home one way or another.” The people of Marion, she said, “have become family now.”
Working with the family, Seaver-Brown Funeral Home held graveside services Friday at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Tennessee. The Army Honor Guard provided military rites. Chief Clair and some of his officers were part of Friday’s procession.
