Last week’s flooding caused at least $2.3 million in damage to two Southwest Virginia counties, according to preliminary estimates from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
The town of Richlands in Tazewell County was one of the hardest-hit areas, where heavy rainfall across the region caused the Clinch River to flood, and about 100 people had to be evacuated from their homes.
VDEM’s preliminary numbers include an overall estimate for Tazewell County of $1.65 million in damage, with $273,000 in damage to public property and infrastructure, $573,000 in residential damage and $808,000 to commercial property.
In Russell County, more than $647,000 in damage has been reported to VDEM, although a breakdown of public, private and commercial damage wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.
Russell and Tazewell were the only Southwest Virginia counties VDEM had preliminary numbers for Wednesday. Storms swept across other parts of Virginia last week, causing more than $6 million in damage statewide, but most of the reported damage in terms of dollar amounts was in Leesburg in Loudoun County, according to the agency.
VDEM spokesman Jeff Caldwell cautioned that initial figures are subject to change.
Jess Powers, Russell County’s emergency management coordinator, said cleanup efforts are ongoing.
“We still have roads closed and bridges closed,” Powers said Wednesday.
Tazewell County’s emergency management coordinator didn’t return inquiries Wednesday about local damage estimates.
Robbie Coates, VDEM’s grants manager for disaster programs, said Wednesday that state officials are supporting localities in assessing damage and that estimates accounted for the tax assessed value of affected structures.
It seemed unlikely that damage in Russell and Tazewell counties was severe enough to meet criteria for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Coates said. However, he said aid may be available through the Virginia Disaster Relief Fund, which provides grants to local nonprofit and volunteer groups. There’s also a state program that can reimburse localities for public property damage, he added.
“What we don’t know is insurance — how much of that will be covered by insurance,” Coates said about the number of affected people with flood insurance.
Most homeowner insurance policies do not cover flood damage.
One success story in the face of local flooding, Coates said, was a nearly $500,000 grant awarded to the town of Cleveland in Russell County in 2014 through FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Program. The town used the money to purchase and demolish six structures near the Clinch River.
Those buildings would have flooded last week if they were still around, Coates said.
“That’s just demonstrating the effectiveness of reducing your risk and taking initiative in trying to mitigate the risk of flooding.”
