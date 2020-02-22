BRISTOL, Va. — A prayer service will be held Saturday at Cumberland Square Park in downtown Bristol, according to an event posted on Facebook.
"Here’s how WE as a community can come together," the event page states.
Area residents are asked to join at 6 p.m. for a prayer service in honor of Evelyn Mae Boswell, the 15-month old child at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert.
"Dress warmly and please supply your own candles as we plan on leading a candle lighting service in her honor beginning at 6:30 p.m.," the post states.
People are allowed to bring flowers, bears and pictures, but all items must be taken from the park.
