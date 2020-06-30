CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — A Pounding Mill man died after his truck ran off the side of the road Saturday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.

Timmy J. Ball, 54, was killed just before 8 p.m. when his 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck ran off the right side of state Route 609, less than a mile north of U.S. Highway 19, struck several trees and overturned down an embankment, the VSP said in a news release. Ball was not wearing a seat belt, the release states.

The crash is being investigated by the VSP.

