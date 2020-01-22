CHILHOWIE, Va. — The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were discovered at a home by deputies on Wednesday.

After conducting a welfare check at a residence located on Piedmont Road in the Chilhowie section of Smyth County, Sheriff Chip Shuler said the bodies were located. Investigators processed the scene for evidence and the bodies will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsies.

Shuler said the deaths appear to be a homicide-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff declined to release names pending family notifications.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments