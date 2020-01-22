CHILHOWIE, Va. — The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were discovered by deputies on Wednesday.

The bodies were found at a residence on Piedmont Road near Chilhowie after deputies conducted a welfare check, Sheriff Chip Shuler said. Investigators processed the scene for evidence, and the bodies were to be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for autopsies.

Shuler said the deaths appear to be a homicide-suicide, but the investigation is ongoing. He declined to identify the individuals pending family notifications.

