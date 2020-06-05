ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Town Hall will be closed Monday after someone tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
Abingdon officials said in an alert that the town hall will be closed “due to a possible COVID-19 incident.”
Town Manager James Morani said that due to health privacy laws, the town cannot disclose the individual who was at Town Hall that tested positive for the virus.
“We will provide an update on Monday about the facility status,” Morani said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.