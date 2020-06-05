ABINGDON, Va. — The Abingdon Town Hall will be closed Monday after someone tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday.

Abingdon officials said in an alert that the town hall will be closed “due to a possible COVID-19 incident.”

Town Manager James Morani said that due to health privacy laws, the town cannot disclose the individual who was at Town Hall that tested positive for the virus.

“We will provide an update on Monday about the facility status,” Morani said.

