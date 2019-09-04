BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn.—A portion of state Route 126 is closed this afternoon due to a ruptured gas line, according to the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.
The road is shut down between Ball Road and Plainview Drive between Blountville and Bristol. The road will be shut down for an extended period of time and detours are being set up, the fire department said.
Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
