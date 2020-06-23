BRISTOL, Va. — City voters can expect some minor polling place changes today as Virginia Republicans select a U.S. Senate candidate to run in the November general election.
Three candidates will appear on the ballot — Alissa Baldwin, 42, a teacher at Nottoway County Public Schools with no previous political experience; Daniel Gade, 45, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel from Mt. Vernon who served for 20 years, formerly taught at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and now teaches at American University; and Thomas Speciale II, 51, of Woodbridge, who has served in the Army Reserves since 1987.
Today’s winner will face incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Mark Warner on Nov. 3. There is no Democratic primary.
Voting will occur inside the lobby of Bristol Virginia City Hall — rather than the City Council chambers — and in the hallway of Van Pelt Elementary, General Registrar Penny Limburg said Monday.
“The reason is they [City Council] have their final budget meeting, and we wanted to work with them so they could still do the [video] taping,” she said. “We will have plenty of signage out front letting voters know they need to come to the main entrance.”
City Hall is not yet reopened to the general public. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. The council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m.
The Van Pelt voting area was temporarily moved because the school gym floor is being resurfaced so voters should use the main school entrance, Limburg said.
Polling places at Virginia High School and the activity building at First Freewill Church will operate normally, Limburg said.
All of the COVID-19 safety restrictions employed during the May elections will again be in place.
“We will still have the social distance protocols in place: We are requesting people wear a mask for the short time they’ll be inside, hand sanitizer will be available, and our [election] officers will be gloved and masked,” Limburg said. “Curbside voting will be available for anyone not comfortable with coming into the precinct or [who] has another type of disability.”
City turnout is historically low for this election and typically ranges between 1% and 5% of registered voters, Limburg said
Among the candidates, Gade has raised more than $660,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Speciale has raised more than $88,000 and Baldwin about $8,000. Warner, the incumbent, has already spent about $1.3 million and has more than $8.6 million available for the general election.
