Emmanuel Bear, 13 of Kingsport has been missing since Saturday evening.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Police Department has been searching for a 13-year-old boy since Saturday and is seeking the public's help in finding him, a post on its official blog states.

Emmanuel Bear, of Kingsport is reported to have left his home early Saturday evening and has not returned since then. Foul play is not suspected but detectives are requesting citizen tips to help locate him. Thomas Patton, public information officer for the KPD said they are not sure if Bear is still in Kingsport.

Bear is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time he went missing he weighed about 110 pounds and was about five feet tall.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to contact the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429, call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111 or submit an anonymous tip to https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us

