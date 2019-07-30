ABINGDON, Va. — A breaking and entering call led authorities in Washington County to surround a home Tuesday and take one person into custody.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 9000 block of the Porterfield Highway near Hidden Valley Road on the report of a breaking and entering incident, Deputy Darrell Dickenson said.
When officers arrived, a person, who has not been identified, was inside and refused to exit, Dickenson said. It was not known if the person was communicating with officers or simply did not come out.
Social media users reported that officers had their weapons drawn outside of the home and that numerous police cruisers were parked along Porterfield Highway.
One person was taken into custody, Dickenson said. No further details were known at press time.