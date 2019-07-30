ABINGDON, Va. — A breaking and entering call led authorities in Washington County to surround a home Tuesday and take one person into custody.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 9000 block of the Porterfield Highway near Hidden Valley Road on the report of a breaking and entering incident, Deputy Darrell Dickenson said.

When officers arrived, a person, who has not been identified, was inside and refused to exit, Dickenson said. It was not known if the person was communicating with officers or simply did not come out.

Social media users reported that officers had their weapons drawn outside of the home and that numerous police cruisers were parked along Porterfield Highway.

One person was taken into custody, Dickenson said. No further details were known at press time.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments