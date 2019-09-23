As thousands filled downtown Bristol over the weekend for the 19th annual Rhythm & Roots Reunion, emergency officials responded to a few minor incidents over the three-day festival.

The Bristol Virginia Police Department reported five arrests, and Bristol Tennessee Police Department had two arrests — all for public intoxication, according to officials with the two agencies.

First responders from both cities said they had a few EMS calls. Bristol Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier said his department responded to eight calls for routine medical emergencies. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department had “a few very minor EMS calls to handle related to the events downtown,” Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said.

“It was a fairly quiet weekend considering the size of the crowd,” Armstrong wrote via email. “Luckily, nothing of any significance to report.”

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments