With a slight increase in pedestrians being struck by vehicles in the Mountain Empire, police in the Twin City provided several tips to safely cross streets and use sidewalks.
Foremost, pedestrians should always use a crosswalk when crossing the street.
“If a signal is present, they should cross with the signal, whether that be a pedestrian signal or the traffic signal,” said Capt. Charlie Thomas with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. “Regardless of the circumstances, they should never assume a motorist has seen them and should maneuver across the street accordingly.”
When a crosswalk isn’t present, Thomas said pedestrians should cross at an intersection that is controlled by a traffic signal, if possible.
In Tennessee and Virginia, when a pedestrian is in the crosswalk, they have the right of way. But Thomas said people can’t simply walk out in front of a car because they are at a crosswalk. If there isn’t a crosswalk, then pedestrians must yield to vehicles.
During special events, particularly downtown, the city has a lot of pedestrian traffic.
“Many of these people are under the mistaken assumption the pedestrian always has the right of way,” Thomas said. “So, yes, I see people who don’t know the rules that govern their crossing the road. I haven’t seen the same issues with drivers, but I am sure there are plenty out there that don’t know the rules either.”
Thomas and Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol Virginia Police Department said one of the biggest issues in the Twin City is pedestrians walking with the flow of traffic.
“This is especially worrisome at night as many of them wear dark-colored clothing and aren’t readily visible,” Thomas said.
Ratcliff suggests people wear bright or reflective clothing or accessories and walk facing traffic. This gives them the chance to dodge a vehicle if the need arises, Thomas said.
Tennessee law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, but when there are none, they are to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing traffic.
Thomas noted that bicycles are governed by the same rules of the road as motor vehicles, meaning they must obey traffic signals.
“We see people who don’t know this and disobey the rules of the road,” Thomas said.
Ratcliff said drivers should also use caution when it comes to pedestrians.
“Drivers should be very careful when they are approaching sidewalks, be alert, avoid striking any pedestrians that might go out in the crosswalk,” Ratcliff said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.