BRISTOL, Tenn. – City police are investigating the source of a false report about a possible shooting Sunday morning at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
City police were notified at 7:10 a.m., about a domestic shooting near the hospital, according to a written statement. Officers responded to the location and were unable to locate a victim or a suspect. They determined the call was unfounded, according to the statement.
The hospital was temporarily on lockdown as a precaution.
