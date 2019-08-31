Local and state law enforcement agencies are watching area roadways for distracted drivers this long Labor Day weekend following an increase in fatal crashes last year.
Three people died over last year’s four-day Labor Day weekend in three separate crashes in the Mountain Empire, according to the Virginia State Police and Kingsport Police Department. One motorcyclist died in a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, Virginia, one motorcyclist died on state Route 16 in Tazewell County, Virginia, and a vehicle passenger died in the Lynn Garden section of Kingsport, Tennessee.
A total of 17 people died on Tennessee roads last Labor Day weekend, and 14 died in Virginia, which were significant spikes in both states, officials said.
The Virginia State Police is encouraging motorists to keep their eyes on the road and traffic in front of them. Travel forecasts for the holiday weekend are calling for a high volume of travelers on Virginia’s highways.
“Safety on our highways is important every day, but even more so during a heavily traveled holiday weekend,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle.
The top law enforcement officer in Virginia said drivers should expect to see more state troopers conducting stationary and roving patrols this weekend.
“We have all available uniformed personnel working through the holiday to help enhance the safety of our highways and decrease the risk of traffic crashes, deaths and injuries,” Settle said.
In Tennessee, the state’s Highway Patrol is also urging drivers to use caution, and this year, remember to drive “hands free.”
“We have noticed that many are volunteering to leave their phones alone,” the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. “While many still are not. The grace period from enforcement is coming to an end this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will begin strict enforcement of Hands Free.”
The Bristol Virginia Police Department will also watch for distracted drivers this weekend.
“The BVPD plans on having extra officers as available out on patrol for traffic safety concentrating primarily on DUI, speeding and occupant protection,” said Capt. Darryl Milligan, referring to seat belt and child safety seat use.
Any officer in Bristol, Virginia, who works overtime for traffic safety is paid by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Milligan said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is joining the statewide Checkpoint Strikeforce program this weekend, which also includes State Police and other local agencies in Southwest Virginia. It’s an anti-DUI enforcement and education program.
“The Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies out on traffic enforcement patrol over the weekend looking for impaired drivers and working to keep the roads in Washington County, Virginia, safer,” said Deputy Darrell Dickenson.
In Virginia, Checkpoint Strikeforce includes 120 sobriety checkpoints and 640 saturation patrols across the commonwealth.
Across the state line, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is also monitoring intoxicated drivers this weekend. The office continues to participate in the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s Booze It and Lose It program. It coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.