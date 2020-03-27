BRISTOL, Va. — Detectives in Bristol, Virginia are investigating several thefts from unlocked vehicles in the city.
Sgt. Steve Crawford said the department has had several thefts from vehicle reports within the last two days. During the investigation, detectives were in the wooded areas near Eastridge and Woodlands searching for stolen property. No property has been found yet, Crawford said.
The thefts from vehicles are still under investigation, Crawford said.
Police advise residents to lock their vehicles and don't leave items in the vehicles that might be visible to thieves.
