Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash in Washington County.

The crash occurred on at 2:05 p.m., this afternoon on U.S. Route 58 at Osceola Road near Abingdon, according to the Virginia State Police.

A 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a cattle trailer was traveling west on Osceola Rd. As the pickup crossed over the eastbound lanes of Route 58, it was struck in the side by an eastbound 2019 Harley Davidson, according to a written statement.

The adult male operating the motorcycle died at the scene. His identity isn't being released yet pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Dodge truck was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments