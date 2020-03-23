The Virginia State Police have identified the man killed in a Sunday crash in Washington County, Virginia as John P. Seymore III, 43, of Damascus, Virginia.

Seymore died at the scene after the motorcycle he was riding on U.S. Route 58 struck a Dodge pickup truck just after 2 p.m., near the intersection with Osceola Road, according to a written statement. He was wearing a helmet.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper P.J. Battel is investigating the crash. A 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a cattle trailer was traveling west on Osceola Road. As the pickup crossed over the eastbound lanes of Route 58, it was struck in the side by an eastbound 2019 Harley Davidson.

The adult male driver of the Dodge, who hasn't been identified, was not injured in the crash. He was charged with failure to yield right of way.

The crash remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team.

