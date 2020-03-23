BRISTOL, Tenn. -- City police have identified the victim in Saturday night's shooting on Windsor Avenue.
De’Andrew Antonio Dowdell, age 32, of Bristol Tennessee was shot in the chin. Police found him at a residence in the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue. He is listed in critical but stable condition in a local hospital.
At this time the investigation of on-going and appears to be an isolated incident, according to a police statement.
