Virginia State Police identified the driver who died from injuries sustained in a tractor-trailer crash last week in Smyth County.

Gretchen P. Valladares, 27, of Miami, Florida, died following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Route 600 at the intersection of Route 604, according to a VSP news release.

Valladares was driving a tractor-trailer with a load of pumpkins north on Route 600 when the truck drove off the right side of the road and overturned several times, the release states.

She was flown to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment but died from her injuries later that night.

Valladares wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.

State police continue to investigate.

