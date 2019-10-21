Virginia State Police identified the driver who died from injuries sustained in a tractor-trailer crash last week in Smyth County.
Gretchen P. Valladares, 27, of Miami, Florida, died following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Route 600 at the intersection of Route 604, according to a VSP news release.
Valladares was driving a tractor-trailer with a load of pumpkins north on Route 600 when the truck drove off the right side of the road and overturned several times, the release states.
She was flown to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment but died from her injuries later that night.
Valladares wore a seat belt at the time of the crash.
State police continue to investigate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.