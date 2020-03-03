BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man faces charges after police say he pointed a gun at two people he knew in a parking lot.
Gary Owens, 22, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment, according to a Bristol Tennessee Police Department news release.
After noon, a Bristol officer was flagged down by people in the vicinity of the University C Mart on King College Road near East Cedar Street. The officer saw another man in the parking lot with a gun, and he was taken into custody while two others were interviewed, the news release states.
Following a brief investigation, Owens was taken to the Sullivan County jail, where he is being held without bail.
No shots were fired, and no one was injured, according to Capt. Charlie Thomas.
