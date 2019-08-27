BRISTOL, Va. — Point Broadband this week added ESPN's new ACC Network [ACCN] to its channel lineup.
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports, much like the SEC Network launched in 2014, according to a written statement.
The channel is available in the Bristol and Abingdon region on expanded basic lineup channel 34 or 1034 in HD and in the Duffield region on basic lineup channel 28 or 1028 in HD.
ACC Network will carry about 450 live contests, including 40 football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games. The network will also broadcast news and information shows and original programming.
For more information, call 844-407-6468 or visit www.point-broadband.com.