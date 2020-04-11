BRISTOL, Tenn. — Financial concerns brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shrinking city sales tax revenue caused Bristol Tennessee City Council to scale back on repairs it wants done to the wall of the country music mural.
At a called teleconferenced meeting Thursday, council members voted to repeal a resolution they passed in March that awarded a $92,800 bid to Inland Construction Inc. of Abingdon, Virginia, to refinish mortar joints, replace missing and damaged bricks and construct protective brick columns at the corners of the wall the mural is painted on.
Tim Beavers, director of developmental services for the city, said a structural engineer looked at the wall and determined it is not in imminent danger of falling or collapsing. The biggest issue is water penetrating the wall and causing bricks and mortar to pop out along with further deterioration. Beavers said that they had not seen bricks falling out of the wall.
At their March 3 meeting, council members also passed resolutions to pay Tim White, the artist who originally painted the mural in 1986, $24,000 to repaint the mural and to buy a $128,040 mobile stage. The current stage partially obscures the mural.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, many retail businesses have temporarily closed their doors and the city’s local option sales tax revenue stream has taken a hit.
“Back when we passed this resolution we were in totally different times,” Vice Mayor Mahlon Luttrell said. “And obviously there’s decisions that were made then we may have not have made today.”
Inland Construction was prepared to begin restoration work April 6 but upon the request of the city, work was placed on hold April 2 after council expressed interest in potentially not moving forward with the brick restoration at a called meeting. By canceling the contract, the city will save money but not the full $92,800 as it needs to compensate Inland Construction for costs already incurred ($7,970) doing preparation work. The mural will still be repainted, and the mobile stage was already ordered.
Council also requested that city staff members take another look at the wall and determine where some repairs and touch-ups can be done and have that work done in house before White begins repainting the wall.
However, the move to cancel the Inland Construction work at Thursday’s meeting was not unanimous; Councilwoman Lea Powers abstained from the vote. She said she wanted the issue tabled until it could be determined the wall was structurally sound, presented no public safety concerns and there was no need for repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.