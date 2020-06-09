BRISTOL, Va. — The new Planet Fitness at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia is slated to open today, according to a social media post from the company.
The gym’s opening comes as most of Virginia enters phase two of the state’s easing of public health restrictions that were implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“After careful consideration and guidance from local officials that gyms are able to reopen, we’re excited to let you know that we’re opening,” the Bristol Planet Fitness wrote on its Facebook page.
“As always, the safety of our team and members is our top priority, and we’ve been working hard to get ready to welcome you and provide you with the clean, sanitary, and judgement free workout experience you’ll love.”
Under phase two, fitness centers and exercise facilities have to follow a number of state-mandated restrictions, including a 30% occupancy limit, screening patrons for COVID-19 symptoms and maintaining at least 10 feet of physical distance between people at group exercise and fitness classes.
