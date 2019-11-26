ABINGDON, Va. — Hit-and-run damage was reported Tuesday morning at Pizza Inn on West Main Street in Abingdon, and police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating whoever damaged the building.

The Abingdon Police Department was dispatched to Pizza Inn around 8 a.m. Tuesday for reported damage to windows near the building’s front entrance, according to a news release. Based on video camera footage, the owner said the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Nearby businesses did not have any other surveillance footage of the incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information about damage can contact the Abingdon Police Department at 276-628-3111 or Washington County, Virginia, dispatch at 276-676-6277.

