BRISTOL, Tenn. — Despite the continued growth of online shopping, The Pinnacle retail development experienced record-breaking traffic during the 2019 holiday season.
Over 165,000 vehicles were counted entering the development on specific holiday shopping days — a higher figure than numbers recorded for previous years, according to a news release.
“The Pinnacle provides our visitors the ability to shop, dine and play in one location. Our goal to create the most immersive shopping experience has helped make the property a draw from far-reaching communities in the area,” developer Steve Johnson said in the release. “Our traffic momentum signals consistent growth at The Pinnacle. We look forward to continuing to provide retail leadership in the region in 2020.”
A number of new stores and eateries expected to open this year in the 250-acre development, including a Best Buy, Waffle House, T-Mobile and Buddy’s bar-b-q.
Best Buy and Waffle House are planning to open later this month, said Heather Hill, The Pinnacle’s property manager.
Plans are also in the works for a Weigel’s convenience store on Highway 11W, across from The Pinnacle’s entrance.
Located off Interstate 81’s Exit 74, The Pinnacle opened in 2014 and has become a regional shopping destination, with several retailers, like Bass Pro Shops and Belk, as well as a number of restaurants. The development currently has over 70 businesses which employ about 2,000 people, Hill said.
Overall U.S. holiday sales grew 3.4% this past season compared to 2018, according to recently released figures from Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracked national retail sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24. Online sales saw a particular increase from 2018, rising 18.8%.
Growing retail sectors this data highlighted include apparel [which saw 1% growth from last year in total retail sales], jewelry at 1.8%, home furniture and furnishings rose 1.3% and electronics and appliances increased 4.6%.
Yet with the continued rise of e-commerce, department stores reported an overall sales decline of 1.8% and online sales growth grow of 6.9%, underscoring what Mastercard SpendingPulse described as “the importance of omni-channel [all channels] offerings.”
In another sign of growing internet retail, e-commerce giant Amazon announced it had a “record-breaking” holiday season. The company didn’t publicize specific sales numbers but said in a release that “billions of items were ordered worldwide and tens of millions of Amazon devices were purchased worldwide.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.