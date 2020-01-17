The developer of The Pinnacle hired former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey to draft legislation that would prevent developers of a proposed incentive district in Boones Creek from snatching retailers from The Pinnacle or Kingsport.
Bristol, Tennessee-based developer Steve Johnson hired Ramsey as a lobbyist with the goal of amending the Regional Retail Tourism Development District Act, which was signed into law last year. The law allows a municipality in Washington County to establish a tax incentive district that functions like the border region tourism district that The Pinnacle is in. Johnson’s legislation has not yet gone before the Tennessee General Assembly.
Johnson City is seeking to establish one of these districts in the Boones Creek area. If the state approves the district, the city will be able to offer incentives that allow developers to use a large chunk of state sales taxes and usage taxes generated by the business on the properties to pay for applicable costs incurred from development. The city also gets a small part of state sales taxes with the state pocketing the rest. The new law says retailers who are already in state and have a store within 15 miles of the district cannot get incentives to build a new store or relocate in the district, unless the floor space of the new store is at least 35% larger than the existing store.
Johnson said as the law currently stands, developers looking to build in the proposed Boones Creek district would be encouraged to poach businesses from The Pinnacle, as well as Kingsport and potentially elsewhere in Johnson City.
“That legislation creates an environment where Johnson City is not competing against a neighboring state but instead against neighboring municipalities,” Johnson said.
Tennessee’s sales taxes are the highest in the country, and Johnson said the Border Region Tourism Development District Act was established to allow the creation of commercial developments along the state border, like The Pinnacle, that could be competitive with those across state lines by offering the tax incentives.
He said the law needs to be amended to protect the investments of developers, who would be left without the revenue created by the incentives, as well as the state which gave up sales tax revenue.
“It doesn’t do anybody any good — not the municipality, not the state of Tennessee,” Johnson said. “You brought no new jobs and no new businesses.”
Ramsey could not be reached for comment.
At the Jan. 2 Johnson City Commission meeting, Pete Peterson, the city manager of Johnson City, said the city is concerned about business relocation.
“We want to be very judicious in the agreements that we come to with developers that do projects here to ensure that it’s good development — it’s not relocating something and creating an empty box somewhere else,” Peterson said.
Peterson was not immediately available for additional comment.
The state still has to certify the proposed Boones Creek district and approve a master development plan before the city can offer incentives. Even if the district is established, the city commission would need to approve each application for tax incentives made by developers or businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.