BRISTOL, Va. - Del. Todd Pillion made his first potential step toward winning the 40th District state Senate seat by sweeping all four Bristol precincts.

Pillion, a Republican, received 1,875 unofficial votes or 73.4%, compared to independent challenger Ken Heath's 655 votes, or 25.6%, according to the city registrar's office. Pillion won all four of the city precincts plus absentee voting.

Pillion is seeking the seat held by retiring state Sen. Bill Carrico.

