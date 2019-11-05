Del. Todd Pillion has claimed a substantial victory in his bid for the 40th District Virginia state Senate seat.

At 8:45 p.m., Pillion had 29,579 unofficial votes, compared to 7,588 for independent challenger Ken Heath of Marion. A few precincts are still uncounted, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

"I'm honored and humbled by the trust you've placed in me," Pillion said. "Thanks to everyone who's voted, volunteered and worked on my behalf."

Pillion, who has served four years as the 4th District House Delegate replaces retiring Sen. Bill Carrico.

He acknowledged that the General Assembly may have a very different look with Democrats apparently taking majorities in both the House and Senate.

"I look forward to it. I think some of the issues other communities in Virginia have are the same issues we have here in Southwest Virginia - underfunded schools, poverty, economic development issues and the opioid addiction crisis," Pillion said.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

