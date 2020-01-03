Newspaper reports from late 1919 and early 1920 detail how a man rode a horse into a Kingsport laundry facility and fatally shot his wife.
James Whetzel shot and killed his wife, Lillie, 22, while she was at work on the second floor of the Kingsport Laundry on Oct. 3, 1919. He was later found guilty and sentenced to life in prison following a trial in 1920.
According to testimony introduced at the trial, which was held at the Sullivan County courthouse in Blountville, Whetzel rode on a horse to the office of the Kingsport Laundry and asked a laundry driver outside whether he could see his wife. The man went inside and told another employee to call police because Whetzel appeared to be intoxicated, according to newspaper reports.
At that time, Whetzel decided to ride his horse into the laundry’s side entrance and proceeded to strike a boy over the head with a revolver, reports state.
The man then dismounted from the horse, went up to the second floor where his wife was at work. His wife had previously filed for divorce.
Whetzel was “plainly intoxicated,” reports state.
He greeted his wife with a “Hello, Lillie!”
She responded in the same manner, witnesses testified at trial.
The woman was attending to her duties while her husband was speaking, but when he spoke to her in an undertone, the witnesses testified, she turned on him and declared, “I am not afraid of you, Jim Whetzel.”
Witnesses said they then saw a pistol in Whetzel’s hands and heard a shot.
The woman fell to the floor, clutched her left breast, and the witnesses said he fired at her again. She died instantly, reports state.
A Kingsport patrolman, John Parrott, arrived at the laundry and a struggle ensued. Reports state Whetzel struck Parrott over the head with the revolver. The chief of police came to Parrott’s aid, and Whetzel was arrested.
Whetzel was taken to the Blountville jail, where he remained with no bond.
Defense tried to use Whetzel’s intoxication as a defense, but the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder with mitigating circumstances.
Whetzel later tried to appeal the verdict, but it was upheld and he was sentenced to life in prison.
